A 'yes' vote from Class of 2000

YES VOTE: Former St Joseph's College student Kirstin Hunter and her family at the Yes Vote march in Sydney on Sunday, September 10, 2017. Contributed

THE Class of 2000 from St Joseph's College at Tweed Heads has spoken out, urging the Tweed community to Vote Yes in an open letter to the newspaper.

In response to the many strong opinions published in the newspaper's letters pages in recent weeks, the former classmates have put their thoughts to paper and submitted the following open letter, printed in full below.

AN OPEN letter on marriage equality from the St Joseph's College class of 2000:

It has been 17 years since we graduated high school, the fourth group of year 12s ever to graduate from St Joseph's College.

Tweed Heads is where we grew up, and this community will always be a part of who we are. We had our Year 12 formal at Club Banora, learnt to swim at Oasis Pools, watched the fireworks on New Years Eve with our families each year, twice - first at Jack Evans Boat Harbour and then again across the border in Coolangatta.

These days we are scattered across Australia and the world, and our journeys have taken us in many different directions.

Kirstin met Jeff at university and they were married in a civil ceremony. Their 3 year old has no problem with the idea that some families have two mummies or two daddies - as she says, "every family is different”.

Ashlie married Neil who she met at university. Neil was born overseas, and Ashlie can't imagine what it would feel like to have her relationship valued less because of something to do with her partner's identity.

Glen met Liam who is from overseas too. Liam is a professional on a 457 visa sponsored by a Tweed business. Glen is frustrated that the law removes the option that heterosexual couples have to marry and remain within Australia. Marriage equality is also about human rights, opportunity and freedom.

Jessie and Jana each married their high school sweethearts (Jessie met Chad while they were working at Hungry Jacks South Tweed; Jana and Matt were one year apart at school). Between the two couples they have five kids. They want a future where each of their kids can marry the person they fall in love with, just as they did.

Tim moved to Scotland and is getting married next July. His celebrant was married in the first gay marriage when Scotland brought in marriage equality in 2004.

Tim finds it hard to reconcile that Australia led the world 100 years ago removing legalised discrimination with women's suffrage, but is lagging so far behind international standards today.

Belinda and Mark fell in love and then moved to Canada where marriage equality has been in place since 2005. They have two kids who will go to school with kids from same sex families who are just as loved as Belinda and Mark's own kids.

Kim married her favourite person on the beach at Hastings Point in front of their friends and family. She dearly hopes that their friends in same-sex relationships will one day be able to honour their equal love with the same traditions.

Our school motto was "Peace through Justice”, but justice can only exist where there is equality.

That is why, together, we are asking the community of Tweed Heads - our community - to vote YES to marriage equality in the coming postal vote so that love, in whatever its form, is treated equally.

Signed, members of the St Joseph's College Class of 2000:

Kirstin Hunter, Ashlie Meigh (Church), Jessie Hope, Jana Judd (Kingston), Belinda Hughes, Tim Elliott, Kim Morrison (Bramwell), Katie O'Brien, Lauren Veitch (Sutton), Glen Gorton, Adam Gett, Josh Colombo, Nicole Robertson (Swift), Kristen Raison (Murphy), Holly Smith (Turner), Rosanne Blundell, Tamara Keysers, Natalie Swaddle (McMullen), Shannon Danaher, Peter Catanzariti, Niomi Parkinson (Casey), Renee Strazzari (Greaves), Amy Deale-Calleja, Emma Stevens (Bale), Brooke Bishop (Heenan), Anna Doughan, Melissa Woods (Cattell), James Davey