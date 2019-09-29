Menu
Aaron Carter debuts massive face tattoo amid family drama.
Celebrity

Aaron Carter’s shocking new face tattoo

by Jessica Bennett
29th Sep 2019 10:19 AM

Despite major family controversy, Aaron Carter debuted a massive face tattoo on Saturday.

In one of two pictures of the tat, Carter, 31, admired his new facial ink in the mirror while sporting some new bling.

"@johnnydangandco you're the greatest in the game everyone needs to know and they will after THIS PIECE," he wrote, thanking the jeweller.

In another photo, Carter removed his shirt while declaring himself "THE BIGGEST THING IN MUSIC RIGHT NOW. I CANT BE DENIED. FACT CHECK ME".

 

 

The new ink and bling come amid family drama for the performer, as he recently claimed his deceased sister molested him as a child. His older brother, Nick Carter, 39, and twin sister Angel have each taken a restraining order out against him after claiming the "Sooner Or Later" artist confessed to harbouring intentions of killing Nick's pregnant wife and unborn child.

 

Aaron Carter (right) and estranged brother Nick. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
On Friday, Aaron tweeted: "I WILL be showing up to court for my sister, Angel's case against me. But I will not be going for my brother, Nick. I don't care if he has a restraining order against me, I will never see or speak to him again or the rest of my family."

 

 

On a lighter note for the Carter family, the Backstreet Boy shared an adorable photo with son Oden on Saturday, hinting that his wife, Lauren Kitt, may have given birth to their second child.

"Good morning everyone," Nick wrote. "We're just happy to be together. Can't wait to introduce him to the new member of our family soon. #happiness #children #fatherhood #newbaby #babies."

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

aaron carter america family drama singer tattoo

