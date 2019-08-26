Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Abattoir closure spells ‘the end’ for 136-year old business

Hayden Johnson
by and Hayden Johnson
26th Aug 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WELL-KNOWN Brisbane wholesale meats supplier operating for more than 136 years has been placed in administration after the closure of a Tasmanian abattoir.

Melrose Wholesale Meats, an award-winning lamb supplier, was placed in administration this month after the closure of JBS' Devonport abattoir in northern Tasmania cut-off its supply.

The factory was killing up to 1000 lambs each week for Melrose, which had sold the royal-branded product in Queensland since 2006.

 

Kerry Melrose from Melrose Wholesale Meats.
Kerry Melrose from Melrose Wholesale Meats.

 

Melrose Wholesale Meats general manager Kerry Melrose said the Devonport abattoir's closure meant the business couldn't provide its premier product.

"This potentially could be the end of Melrose meats," he said.

"We've waved the white flag.

"We won't be doing any more Tasmanian lamb because it's becoming too hard to procure."

Tasmanian Royal Lamb was the most significant part of the Melrose Wholesale Meats' business.

At the height of operations in 2014 a staff of about eight worked across the company.

"There's only a couple of people left," Mr Melrose said.

He said the company would do a handful of retail orders, but the future of the company looks uncertain.

Melrose Wholesale Meats regularly won awards for its Tasmanian Royal Lamb. Melrose Wholesale Meats general manager Kerry Melrose.
Melrose Wholesale Meats regularly won awards for its Tasmanian Royal Lamb. Melrose Wholesale Meats general manager Kerry Melrose.

Mr Melrose said it was a sad twist in the company's 136-year Australian history, which he said probably dated back even further in Scotland.

"It's pretty disappointing we have been able to continue the Tasmanian side of things," he said.

Six generations of the Melrose family has worked the butcher trade and, more recently, been involved in key organisations such as Australian Meat Industry Council

One of Mr Melrose's sons is involved in the transport side of the business sector while the other works for another wholesaler.

Melrose Wholesale Meats regularly won awards for its Tasmanian Royal Lamb.

It took out the gong for best lamb at the 2015 Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show awards.

Michael Caspaney of Menzies Advisory has been appointed administrator of the company.

2015 royal queensland food and wine show abattoir lamb meat melrose

Top Stories

    Public servants in fitness cash grab

    premium_icon Public servants in fitness cash grab

    News Hundreds of dollars are being paid to thousands of public servants as a “lifestyle contribution allowance”. Now critics say it has got to stop.

    From Kingscliff beginnings to coaching the world

    premium_icon From Kingscliff beginnings to coaching the world

    News SHE IS a business leader, coach and a trailblazer in her own right and there is...

    Prisoners dine in while patients sentenced to slop

    premium_icon Prisoners dine in while patients sentenced to slop

    Politics The NSW Government's food priorities seem backward

    High price of school principal Facebook post

    premium_icon High price of school principal Facebook post

    News Couple face losing their home after posting defamatory comments