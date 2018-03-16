Aboriginal community fears backlash over radical protest

Brisbane Aboriginal-Sovereign leader Wayne Wharton has previously said the group's protestors could resort to terrorism. Pics Tara Croser.

THE Tweed Aboriginal community has distanced itself from a group of radical protesters who plan to disrupt the Queen's Baton Relay as it arrives in Coolangatta.

Militant protest group Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance (WAR) and its ally the Brisbane Aboriginal-Sovereign Embassy plan to march in a "Stolenwealth Games" protest from the Tweed Heads Shire Council office to Kirra Hill on April 3.

The Queen's Baton Relay is due to arrive in Coolangatta that same day as it travels on to Broadbeach.

Both groups have previously been marred by controversy.

Last month, Brisbane Aboriginal-Sovereign Embassy leader Wayne Wharton said the group's activists could soon turn to "terrorism", while WAR has stated on its social media pages that it would not rest until it "burns Australia to the f---ing ground."

"Abolish Australia, not Australia Day," the group wrote.

And Tweed's Aboriginal community leaders say they have not given the green light for the protest to go ahead and fear the local community will face a backlash from the public if the protest turns violent.

More than 40 concerned Aboriginal community members met with NSW and Queensland police on Monday to voice their concerns.

Russell Logan, a Tweed Aboriginal community leader and former chair of the Tweed Byron Local Aboriginal Land Council, told the Tweed Daily News the protest could "jeopardise the wider Aboriginal community".

He said the group feared the protest could turn violent due to the radical group's previous use of the word "terrorism" and burning of the Australian flag.

"We have a lot of concern that if violence starts and people are arrested, the reflection is going to come back on the Tweed Aboriginal community, and we're saying it is not us, we don't support this type of protest," he said.

"We always do a peaceful protest and that's in July every year. This will jeopardise the wider Aboriginal community and it will be very hard for us to celebrate our NAIDOC in July."

Mr Logan said there was also concern younger members of the indigenous community could "go see what the protest is about".

"We as leaders need to stand up and say 'this is not on, we don't want this protest'."

Tweed Byron Local Area Command superintendent Wayne Starling said police were in full support of the Tweed locals.

"I have met with the Tweed indigenous community leaders and share their concerns about the protest and completely understand how they feel they have been disrespected by this group, who haven't made any approaches to them regarding the planned action," Supt Starling said.

"We have a very strong relationship with the Tweed Aboriginal community and it is one of the most proactive in working with the local people that I have been involved with in 38 years of policing.

"I fully understand why they are worried about outside groups coming in to protest and the possible implications such actions might have on the local community."