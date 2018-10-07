Aboriginal cultural heritage discovery stalls park upgrades

THE discovery of Aboriginal cultural heritage items by Tweed Shire Council has temporarily stalled upgrades to Lions Park at Kingscliff.

Council confirmed the finds were immediately reported to the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage in accordance with the National Parks and Wildlife Act and some works have now been paused.

An Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Assessment (ACHA) will now be completed to understand if further harm can be avoided and, if required, an Aboriginal Heritage Impact Permit (AHIP) is applied for and granted.

Recreation Services Manager Stewart Brawley said he still planned for the park to open for use over the Christmas period, with no loss of car park or beach access.

"Council is already working with a local archaeologist who will undertake the required ACHA process, which is set out in legislation, in consultation with the Aboriginal community. This will take a number of months to complete,” Mr Brawley said.

"There's still some works we can do and these will be completed by the end of November.

"We'll then come back and complete the final parts of the upgrade next year once the ACHA and legislative requirements have been completed”

The design plans can be viewed at www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/LionsPark