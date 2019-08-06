ABORTION BILL: Coffs MP Gurmesh Singh faces tough decision

COFFS Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh has not decided if he will support a bill to decriminalise abortion in NSW.

The bill, which aims to liberate women's reproductive rights from the state's 119-year-old criminal code, is being discussed in State Parliament.

NSW is the only Australian state or territory that has not decriminalised abortion laws.

Protesters on either side have gathered outside parliament with police forced to separate and caution some today.

The bill, introduced by Independent MP Alex Greenwich, is called The Reproductive Health Reform Bill 2019 and has been drafted by a group of cross-party MPs, with the backing of Liberal Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

The private member's bill also creates a new criminal offence with a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment for any unqualified person who performs or assists in an abortion.

A number of politicians including Port Macquarie's Leslie Williams and the Premier Gladys Berejiklian have indicated they will vote for it.

But speaking briefly to the Advocate this afternoon before debate resumed Mr Singh said he was not sure which way he would vote.

"I still haven't made up my mind. I want to listen to the debate and hear all the amendments," Mr Singh said.

The NSW Crimes Act 1900 states "a woman with child" can be jailed for up to 10 years if she "unlawfully administers to herself any drug or noxious thing, or unlawfully uses any instrument or other means" to terminate her pregnancy.

A doctor who unlawfully performs abortion can also fall foul of the Crimes Act.

The new bill explicitly states a woman who has an abortion is not committing an offence, and allows abortions on request up to 22 weeks' gestation performed by a registered doctor.

One of the most contentious aspects of the debate is expected to be around this 22-week threshold.

Some opponents of the bill, including Treasurer Dominic Perrottet and Finance Minister Damien Tudehope, have claimed it will legalise unrestricted abortion up until birth but this has been dismissed by legal experts as 'alarmist'.

While many MPs hope to vote on the bill this week it is expected that conservative MPS will push for amendments around late-term abortions and doctors' ability to conscientiously object to referring a woman to have a termination.

If it passes the lower house, the bill will be referred to the upper house's social issues committee for an inquiry to be held as early as next week.