‘Absolute joke’: Bus changes fail to impress

MISSED THE BUS: Far from impressed about the new bus network changes introduced around the Tweed are Bilambil Heights residents Phoenix, El Grand, Nicole Reynolds, Levi Reece, Leoni Rae and Mario Theo. Photo: WENDY POWICK

PLANNERS of new public transport services in the Tweed have totally “missed the bus” according to disgruntled residents of Bilambil Heights.

The new bus network, introduced on December 16, was heralded in a release issue by Social Futures on behalf of Transport for NSW as a “win” for the community with hundreds of additional services but it seems that many Tweed suburbs have actually become losers due to the changes.

Bilambil Heights resident Leoni Rae said since the new services were introduced, the number of stops and the frequency of buses serving her suburb had reduced.

“We live in a hilly area and to have existing bus stops with signs saying “Bus Stop Closed” and then to have instructions on where to walk to use a functioning stop is ridiculous,” Ms Rae said.

“There are a lot of elderly people here who watch as buses go past their stops and can’t catch them.

“In Bilambil Heights, we have a lot of streets with no footpaths, narrow roads and steep streets and we are now expected to walk further to try and catch a bus that doesn’t come as frequently.

“When we do catch a us, the connectivity between the routes is appalling, the match ups between routes is a disgrace and if you miss the connection, you are left to wait on the side of the road for ages, usually at a stop that has no shelter.

“We have people here who have lost work because of these changes and what is worse, there has been absolutely no consultation with residents about this.”

One person who is a ‘victim’ of the changes is Nicole Reynolds who was working casually in Coolangatta.

“I used to catch a bus in the morning go into work and would be able to co-ordinate between the different routes to get into Coolangatta,” Ms Reynolds said.

“In the afternoon or at the end of my shift, I could usually get a bus back up to Bilambil Heights but now that has all changed. The frequency of the buses has dropped, I have to walks about 20 minutes to the nearest stop and because I can’t guarantee I could get to work, my employers had little option but to let me go.

“I don’t know how I am going to cope. I am looking for work now but because the buses don’t run as often, I don’t know how I can be at work, especially as a casual.

“There are lot of people here in Bilambil height in a similar boat, because they are casuals and many don’t have cars.”

Social Futures CEO Tony Davies, in the release regarding the new network, said it was a great result of what could happen when the community and government worked together.

“We undertook a major analysis of public transport options in the Northern Rivers back in

2017 to help inform the government of community needs and expectations,” Mr Davis said.

“Since that time we’ve worked closely with the Tweed Active and Public Transport Group, Tweed Shire Council and Transport for NSW to make an improved bus network for Tweed a reality.

“We are delighted with the new look network unveiled by the State Government. With more

than 450 additional weekly services and more frequent services on major routes, it’s a

fantastic outcome.”

Ms Rae said the release was an absolute joke and she had been in touch with people outside the Bilambil Heights area who had similar complaints.

“I understand there is a Facebook page set up, Bus Busters and I intend to create an online petition for people to join to see if we can get a public meeting to address the problems,” she said.

A written petition has been started at the Top Shop at Bilambil Height which has already received several hundred signatures.

Top Shop owner Dion Andrews said he had been to the Transport NSW information stand at Tweed City several times looking for answers to the changes.

“From what I understand the people tasked with the rerouting, travelled up from Sydney on several occasions over a year to personally ride the buses and witness the number of users,” he said.

“When I asked what the number of users were, I was told that I would need to stand outside all day and count the number of people at the bus stop.

“I understand the need to streamline our public transport and to make it feasible, but I believe some issues may be ignored with this study. Bilambil Heights is on top of a ridge and as such has some step roads, some of which are more than a 1:7m rise.

“Cutting off half the hill is not only cutting off one of the only medium density unit complexes on the hill but also a new 49 block estate currently under construction.”

