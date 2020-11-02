Menu
WA Premier Mark McGowan is confident of defeating Clive Palmer in the High Court. Picture: Colin Murty/The Australian
Politics

‘Absolutely shameful’: WA Premier rips Palmer

by Angie Raphael
2nd Nov 2020 5:56 PM
West Australian Premier Mark McGowan says he is "very confident" of defeating billionaire Clive Palmer in his High Court challenge of the state's border closure.

The long-running dispute will go to the High Court this week to determine whether shutting WA's border as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was constitutional.

Mr McGowan reiterated today that WA's border arrangements had kept the state safe.

"These were lifesaving initiatives we put in place. Mr Palmer tried to tear them down," the Premier told reporters.

"We need to have the capacity to keep them in place and reinstate even harder borders should we need to in the future. That's the case the state is putting before the High Court.

"We think our legal arguments are strong. Our factual arguments are certainly very strong.

"We'll continue to fight Mr Palmer all the way on these issues."

Clive Palmer’s challenge to WA’s hard border will go before the High Court this week.
Mr McGowan also congratulated Queensland Labor Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on her election victory over the weekend.

"I think it's an endorsement of a state government that's done everything it can to protect its citizens, and also a rejection of the sort of misleading and scare campaign put in place by Mr Palmer," Mr McGowan said.

"Mr Palmer's campaign in Queensland was shameful, absolutely shameful.

"People should not believe any of his ads, any of the material he puts around, because it's all based upon falsehoods."

NCA NewsWire is seeking comment from Mr Palmer.

