Cyclist to be taken for treatment after morning accident

ONE NEW Ambulance crew was needed after a reported car and cyclist accident on Kennedy Dr, near Rose St this morning.

The report of the accident came through just after 8.30am.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the cyclist, aged in his 70s, was conscious and talking to emergency services.

The spokeswoman said initial reports suggest he has injuries to his face and collarbone.

Drivers will need to take care when passing the intersection, heading towards the M1.