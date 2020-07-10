Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Tweed Heads man who blew 0.134 when police pulled him over, said he had consumed a bottle of red wine and three beers before driving.
A Tweed Heads man who blew 0.134 when police pulled him over, said he had consumed a bottle of red wine and three beers before driving.
News

Accountant drank bottle of wine, three beers before driving

Jessica Lamb
10th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TWEED HEADS man blew 0.134 when police pulled him over for having two different number plates on his car.

Jonathan Philip Neck, 51, pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday after being stopped by police in Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads about 7.30pm on April 26.

He told police he had a 750ml bottle of red wine and three beers since 2pm that day at his house.

Neck told the court he was embarrassed by his behaviour and it was out of character.

The tax accountant said since the coronavirus he had been working seven days a week which had resulted in excessive drinking.

One of the number plates was from the car’s previous registration in Victoria.

Neck was convicted and fined $750, disqualified from driving for three months and will require a breathalyser interlock licence.

drink driving northern rivers crime tweed heads tweed heads court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourists descend on Tweed ahead of border reopening

        premium_icon Tourists descend on Tweed ahead of border reopening

        News Fears of border chaos have been heightened by news Tweed hotels are booked out, with some of their Gold Coast counterparts also noticing a significant change.

        Cops’ advice for grey nomads stranded in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Cops’ advice for grey nomads stranded in Northern NSW

        News A number of travellers are biding their time in our region

        Strict new rules for crossing the NSW-Queensland border

        premium_icon Strict new rules for crossing the NSW-Queensland border

        Information ‘NEW NORMAL’: Everything you need to know about border changes

        Border gridlock: Warning as 250k visitors set to flood in

        premium_icon Border gridlock: Warning as 250k visitors set to flood in

        Health Queensland is bracing for the inundation of 250,000 visitors