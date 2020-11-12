Accused allegedly racked up $850 on stolen credit card

A man has been charged after a car and a credit car was stolen at Duranbah Beach. PHOTO: file

A TWEED HEADS man will remain in custody despite denying committing 13 charges while on an intensive corrections order.

James Paul Wood, 44, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday defending charges relating to a stolen car and a shopping spree which racked up more than $850 on a stolen card.

According to police facts tendered in court, about 5.40am on November 4, a blue Suzuki Swift was stolen from a Duranbah Beach car park while the owner went for a two-hour surf.

The owner's wallet and mobile were inside and $851.91 charges were racked up at service stations, a newsagency and supermarket between Kirra and Palm Beach.

Police allege that CCTV from those locations showed Mr Wood using the card.

A witness allegedly saw Mr Wood switch hats after entering a BP service station in Tugun where the card had been used.

According to court documents, about 11.50am the stolen car was found unlocked and parked in a car park off Eden St in Tweed Heads and had been examined forensically.

Police say they spoke with a witness who alleges a man matching Mr Wood's description exited the car and removed his shirt and hat before walking away.

Defence solicitor Geoff Gallagher said the case came down to a question of identity on CCTV.

He submitted there were a lot of "men with grey hair" who could look like his client on camera.

Mr Gallagher said Mr Woods was suffering from an ongoing drug problem and had mental health issues that had never been addressed.

He said his client was willing to comply with a condition not to consume alcohol or drugs and could report daily to the police station.

Prosecutor Val Short raised concerns that even an intensive corrections order hanging over his head had not stopped Mr Woods from reoffending or using drugs which was a part of his order.

She said Mr Woods, who lived in Queensland, had no ties to the area so could flee the jurisdiction.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy cited Mr Woods criminal history, suspended sentenced and intensive corrections order for other offences when he refused bail.

The case will return to court on December 21.