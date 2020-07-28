Menu
a shadow of a hand holding bid machete knife
Accused armed robbers to face trial over servo hold-up

Aisling Brennan
28th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
TWO people charged with robbing a South Murwillumbah service station with a machete have pleaded not guilty.

Police will allege Nash Steven Cobb, 30, and his co-accused Jasmine Peta Gundy were involved in stealing cash and cigarettes from the South Murwillumbah BP service station on Tweed Valley Way in March last year.

It is alleged a machete was wielded to demand the cash and cigarettes from the attendant and a customer shortly before 9pm on March 3, 2019.

Both Mr Cobb and Ms Gundy pleaded not guilty to armed robbery using an offensive weapon in the Lismore District Court on Monday.

The court heard neither accused will be providing an alibi for the incident.

The crown prosecutor estimated a four-day trial would be enough time to hear evidence from two eyewitnesses and the four police officers involved.

The trial has been listed for November 9 at the Lismore District court, with a readiness hearing has set for October 16.

