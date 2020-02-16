Accused Delta stalker arrested over Valentine’s delivery

An obsessed fan barraged Delta Goodrem with hundreds of love poems before arriving at her CBD unit on Valentine's Day and the following day, police allege in court documents.

Unemployed Grafton man James Lafferty, 47, appeared in Parramatta Bail Court today after being arrested outside her unit on Saturday - the second day he had been there - and charged with stalking The Voice judge.

Grafton man James Joseph Lafferty, 47. Picture: Facebook

According to a police fact sheet, Lafferty is alleged to have sent Goodrem a series of bizarre Instagram messages including "please come down and meet me", "I honestly love you Delta, my soulmate forever" and "James loves you Delta!" before his arrest on Saturday.

Police allege in court documents Lafferty had arrived at the singer's unit in Sydney's CBD on Valentine's Day and tried to leave her gifts but was turned away by the building's concierge.

The following day, Goodrem went downstairs to collect a dress when Lafferty yelled out "Delta, Delta", causing her to leave the lobby quickly, according to the documents.

Police allege the concierge went to Goodrem's unit and told her about Lafferty trying to leave her Valentine's presents before she checked her Instagram inbox and saw his messages, including "I'm at concierge", the documents state.

The documents allege this made Goodrem "feel sick, distressed and anxious - this caused fear as the accused knows where she lives".

Singer and Voice judge Delta Goodrem.

Police were called and later arrested Lafferty, who was taken to Day St police station where he admitted "I sent her 300 poems - you'd think she'd at least reply" before he smashed his phone and said "what am I guilty of? Bringing someone a rose and chocolates", police say in the documents.

In court, Magistrate Ian McRae granted Lafferty bail but warned him to stay away from Goodrem, saying: "I would have thought if you've written 300 poems and you're annoying her and she hasn't responded to any of them you're really wasting your time".

Lafferty replied: "I'm just attracted to her, I've been writing poems to her for the last 18 months".

"They're really good poems, I couldn't help if I was in love with her," he said.

"I wanted to meet her, I know it's ridiculous, I know love does strange things, but I'll stay away if that's what she wants."

The court was told Lafferty was staying at his mother's house in North Richmond to receive medical treatment in Sydney but that he wanted to return home.

"I was trying to be romantic your honour," he said.

"I can't wait until this is all over with so I can get back home to Grafton."

Lafferty will face Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday.

INSTA MESSAGES

Police allege in court documents Lafferty used the Instagram handle lionheartlafo1 to send Goodrem a series of bizarre Instagram messages, including:

- "I haven't used heroin in years, and thanks to you having me kicked out of Castle Hill, that's when I started again"

- "Please come down and meet me"

- "I honestly love you Delta my soulmate forever"

- "I'm James"

- "James loves you Delta!"

- "I'm at concierge"

- "I'm here"