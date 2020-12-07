Accused drug dealer applied to use phone in rehab

AN ALLEGED North Coast drug dealer has been denied a phone in rehab over concerns she would contact outlaw motorcycle gang associates, a court heard.

Holly Lee Mason’s case was heard in Tweed Heads Local Court on November 18 where defence solicitor Hugh van Dugteren appeared by audio visual link to apply for a change of bail conditions.

The change sought to allow Ms Mason to have a mobile phone to complete online Zoom courses during the day in rehab.

The 33-year-old faces five charges including larceny, disqualified driving, supplying drugs on an ongoing basis and dealing with the proceeds of a crime.

No pleas have been entered to the charges.

According to court documents, police allege on April 11 this year at Tweed Heads South the Edmondson woman was found with more than $10,000 in cash, driving while disqualified, taking part in supplying 7.75g of methylamphetamine and stealing $500 worth of groceries from Coles.

Police also allege Ms Mason had supplied methylamphetamine and cannabis more than three time over a 30 day period.

Ms Mason was granted conditional bail in July to reside at Healing House residential rehabilitation.

Mr van Dugteren said Ms Mason would hand the phone back to her supervisor at the end of the day and give police full access to the device.

Mr van Dugteren said Ms Mason had never attended rehab before and it was a sign she was turning her life around.

Police prosecutor Val Short opposed the application as it was allegedly the main method Ms Mason used to supply drugs.

Ms Short said police held significant concerns Ms Mason would use the phone to communicate with known criminals.

She said police would allege Ms Mason was affiliated with outlaw motorcycle gang members uncovered during the mobile intercepts.

Ms Short submitted Ms Mason’s criminal history in relation to drugs dated back to 2014 and four months in rehab was not enough time to assume she had completely broken the cycle.

The court heard further brief material had been served on the defence which included 400 pages of telephone intercept evidence.

Magistrate Michael Dakin denied the bail variation application.

“Her record is extensive, she is well-known to this court and over a number of years she has shown non compliance with court orders and continued her involvement in illicit drugs,” he said.

He said the public interest to protect the community and limit contact with out law motorcycle gang members outweighed Ms Mason’s interest in owning a phone.

The case will return to court on January 15 for charge certification from the Director of Public Prosecutions.