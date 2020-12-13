Menu
A Tweed Heads has faced court after allegedly driving dangerously.
Crime

Accused drunk driver’s case referred to serious collision unit

Jessica Lamb
13th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
MORE charges have been foreshadowed for a Tweed Heads woman accused of causing a serious car crash that allegedly grievously injured another woman.

Samantha Jane Higgins, 44, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

Represented by defence solicitor Jacinta Raven, Ms Higgins faces five charges including high range drink driving, driving recklessly and dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm from an incident on Dry Dock Rd in Tweed Heads South between 2.15pm and 2.25pm on August 30.

She has not yet entered pleas.

Police prosecutor Val Short said the incident had been referred to the serious motor vehicle collision unit and more charges could be forthcoming.

The case has been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions and will return to court on January 19.

