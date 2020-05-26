Accused hit-and-run killer to remain behind bars

Graham Stephen Belcher, 52, faces seven charges after he was allegedly involved in a three-vehicle crash at a Tweed intersection in September last year. Picture: Facebook.

A BRITISH man accused of killing a Gold Coast father in a hit-and-run and later tried to flee the country will remain behind bars.

Graham Stephen Belcher, 52, faces seven charges after he was allegedly involved in a three-vehicle crash at a Tweed intersection in September last year.

Mr Belcher was extradited from Queensland just hours after the incident.

He was arrested at Brisbane International Airport trying to board a one-way flight to the United Kingdom.

Scott Rose, and family, of the Gold Coast.

Scott Rose, 39, a father of two who worked for Village Roadshow theme parks, was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man was taken to The Tweed Hospital with chest injuries.

Mr Belcher yesterday appeared via video link in Tweed Heads Local Court where he applied for bail.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy read through written submissions tendered by Mr Belcher's defence lawyer and the Director of Public Prosecutions before refusing bail.

Mr Dunlevy said Mr Belcher had a poor history of complying with court orders and was caught trying to flee the country after the alleged offences.

He accepted there was contention on proving the dangerous driving charge but said there was still a strong case on the remaining charges including negligent driving occasioning death.

Mr Dunlevy said the defence argued Mr Belcher could spend more time in jail than a potential sentence because of a delay in proceedings.

"It's anticipated there will be a significant delay in the finalisation of these proceedings," Mr Dunlevy said.

"It's very unlikely a trial date will be set this year … it will more likely be towards the end of next year.

"There is certainly a strong case on the failure to stop charge and negligent driving occasioning death charge.

"The defendant was on bail for reasonably serious offences at the time of the alleged incident.

"The facts, as presented, potentially show very grave concerns of failure to appear … it is alleged after the offences, Mr Belcher tried to leave the country with a one-way ticket to the United Kingdom and was arrested at an international airport."

Mr Belcher was refused bail.

His case will return to court on June 17 for the presentation of a case conference certificate.