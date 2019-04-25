Menu
Ty George Martain leaves Christies Beach court. He is charged with one aggravated count of causing death by dangerous driving. Picture: AAP / Russell Millard
Crime

Accused killer driver faces court

by Jordanna Schriever
25th Apr 2019 8:32 AM

A truck driver charged with causing the death of a woman at McLaren Vale while almost twice the legal blood alcohol limit has appeared in court for the first time.

Ty George Martain, 22, of Findon, briefly appeared in the Christies Beach Magistrates Court charged with one aggravated count of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police have previously alleged he was driving a truck with a blood-alcohol level of 0.093 when a head-on crash occurred at the intersection of Seaview Rd and Victor Harbor Rd, McLaren Vale, on March 12.

Court documents show Martain is charged with causing the death of Nadine Varga, 50, of McCracken, who died in hospital two days after the collision.

Nadine Varga, 50, of McCracken, died two days after allegedly drunk truck driver Ty Martain crashed head-on into her car at McLaren Vale. Picture: Supplied by family
The documents say Martain "drove a vehicle in a culpably negligent manner, or recklessly, or at a speed or in a manner which was dangerous to any person, and by that culpable negligence, recklessness or other conduct" caused Ms Varga's death.

The documents say the charge is aggravated because "the offender committed the offence while there was present in his blood a concentration of alcohol of more than 0.08g or more of alcohol on 100ml of blood".

Police prosecutors told the court they were awaiting a toxicology report and asked for a 14-week adjournment.

Magistrate Bob Harrap adjourned the matter until August.

