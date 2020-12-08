Accused mother-in-law killer to walk from jail

A judge has explained why a woman facing a murder charge over the death of her mother-in-law will be allowed to live in the community.

Murder accused Caroline Dela Rose Nilsson, whose trial ended sensationally in a hung jury, has been granted release on bail.

More than two-and-a-half years after she was first taken into custody, Ms Nilsson, 29, was granted home detention bail by the South Australian Supreme Court on Tuesday.

She will be released from the Adelaide Women's Prison to live with friends at their home at Ingle Farm, north of the Adelaide CBD.

Her new address is just minutes from the home at Valley View where it is alleged she murdered her mother-in-law, Myrna Nilsson, in September 2016.

She was arrested in early 2018, pleaded not guilty and faced a nine-week trial in August, September and October.

Caroline Dela Rose Nilsson will live with friends at their Ingle Farm home – just minutes from where the alleged murder took place in 2016. Picture: Facebook

Prosecutors alleged she bludgeoned Ms Nilsson, 57, to death when she arrived home from work that night before she tied herself up and staged a home invasion.

But jurors were unable to reach a verdict, and they were discharged following five days of deliberation.

A retrial in the case is set to begin in August next year.

In granting Ms Nilsson bail, Justice Chris Bleby - who also oversaw her trial - said delays in the case meant it would be an extremely long time between her arrest and her next trial.

He released her on a $5000 cash surety with several other conditions.

Ms Nilsson's supporters embraced outside court after the decision was handed down, with one telling reporters justice had prevailed.

