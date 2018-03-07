Menu
Ace Hall died after being allegedly left outside Tweed Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Man accused of shooting death has faced court

Liana Turner
7th Mar 2018 2:01 PM

THE man charged with the shooting death of an alleged bikie associate in Tweed Heads is expected to lodge a plea next month.

Kingscliff man Phillip Raymond Becker, 35, has been charged with the murder of 31-year-old Ace Hall, who was left outside the Tweed Hospital after being allegedly shot in the stomach on June 24 last year.

Mr Becker's matter went briefly before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday and his case was adjourned to April 17, when he is expected to make a plea.

His solicitor, Cameron Bell, did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

