Accused Tweed car robbers refused bail

TWO Tweed men have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing a car at Tweed Heads.

While trying to get into a Mazda 6 sedan on Wharf St about 6.40pm on Monday, two Pimpama men - aged 21 and 25 - were approached by two 25-year-old men who are known to them.

Police will allege there was a verbal fight between the two groups, before one of the 25-year-old men assaulted both Pimpama men and demanded the keys to the car.

The 21 and 25-year-old men fled on foot to a nearby business and contacted police.

The other men drove away in the Mazda.

As part of the police investigation, a 25-year-old Kingscliff man attended Tweed Heads Police Station about 11am on Tuesday where he was arrested and charged with robbery in company.

He was refused bail and appeared at Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

Police later found and seized the Mazda.

Officers with the assistance of the Police Dog Unit attended a home on Horseshoe Rd, Terranora and arrested a second 25-year-old man about 3pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with robbery in company.

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

Both men were formally refused bail at court to reappear at Tweed Heads Local Court on August 19.