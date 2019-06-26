Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

ACT minister to resign over family reasons

by Rebecca Gredley
26th Jun 2019 10:35 AM

ACT government minister Meegan Fitzharris is set to resign from the territory's Legislative Assembly.

Ms Fitzharris will stand down as minister from July 1 and leave the assembly in "coming weeks", she said in a statement on Wednesday.

"My decision is a personal one and stems from a desire to better balance my family life," she said.

"This has been an incredibly difficult decision for me, but it is the right decision and will allow a new member of our team to come into the assembly prior to the 2020 election."

A countback of votes will occur following Ms Fitzharris' departure to fill the casual vacancy, involving those who were up for election in 2016 and still wish to be considered.

Ms Fitzharris has been the member for Yerrabi since 2016 and holds the health, higher education, vocational education, medical research and transport portfolios.

act act minister meegan fitzharris

Top Stories

    ’We want camels on Tweed beaches’

    premium_icon ’We want camels on Tweed beaches’

    News Commercial camel and horse ride operators want the council to let them set up shop on the region’s beaches in a move they say would boost tourism.

    • 26th Jun 2019 12:30 PM
    What do you think of alternative medicinal treatments?

    premium_icon What do you think of alternative medicinal treatments?

    Health Medical Board of Australia asks for information from the community

    More rain set to hit the Tweed

    More rain set to hit the Tweed

    Weather It has been a cold and chilly week on the Tweed so far.

    Council asking for $33m for Casino-to-Eltham rail trail

    premium_icon Council asking for $33m for Casino-to-Eltham rail trail

    News A Northern Rivers Rail Trail (NRRT) business case has been released