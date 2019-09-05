Act now before the problem is catastrophic

AFTER spending his personal and professional life in the waters of some of the world's most beautiful coastlines, Joel Parkinson is on a mission to preserve them.

The Tweed Heads legend and former world surfing champion as teamed up with carbonation-systems producer SodaStream, in rallying the nation to save the ocean from plastic.

Parkinson said he believed now was a vital time to be a part of SodaStream's Ocean of the Future campaign.

"It is a problem we need to fix soon before it is too late," he said.

"It is devastating marine life, we need to really fix this problem.

"Some of the stats which have come out from SodaStream really chocked me up.

"I don't want to be the grandfather, sitting with my grandchildren on the porch telling them I am sorry we didn't do enough."

The new campaign is focused on the education of ocean pollution and the damage plastic causes to marine life.

Parkinson said the problem had grown dramatically over his career, and he feared for the future of some of the world's most beautiful coastlines if it continued.

"From when I was first learning to surf and when I was first travelling as a professional surfer, it is quite easy to see the impact plastics have had on the ocean," he said.

"When I had my first few trips to Indonesia, plastics and pollution where a small problem - 20 years later they are a big problem.

"It more so about educating our next generation by the way we use plastics."