A person had opened fire on a Pearl Harbour shipyard. Picture: Jasper Williams
Crime

Active shooter reported at Pearl Harbor

by Stephanie Bedo
5th Dec 2019 12:49 PM | Updated: 1:20 PM

An active shooter has reportedly injured three people at a shipyard in Pearl Harbor.

The incident has sent the shipyard in Hawaii into lockdown.

Witnesses say they saw the shooter kill himself but that is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in Honolulu, was put into lockdown after a shooting on December 4, authorities said.
The 15th Wing reported on Facebook "there is an active shooter on base, please seek a secure location until further notice".

They said Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam security forces had responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

"The incident occurred at approximately 2.30pm," it said

"Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information."

Sources have told Hawaii News Now that several civilians are among the gunshot victims.

“JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m,” the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said in a tweet.
"One witness said he was at his desk when he heard loud pops.

"I kind of recognise that as gunshots," the witness said.

""I looked out in time to see the shooter, who I assume was a sailor because he was in uniform ... shoot himself."

People at the scene say it is chaotic.

More to come

