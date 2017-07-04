Activists awarded for making a stand against Adani

Julian Burnside QC alongside anti-Adani mine campaigners Adrian Burragubba and Murrawah Johnson (centre) at the inaugural Ngara Institute Activist of the Year award at Mullumbimby on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

THE dual fight for Aboriginal rights, combined with the fight against dirty coal at the proposed $21 billion Adani Carmichael mine in central Queensland, came to the Northern Rivers on Saturday.

Aboriginal activists Adrian Burragubba and his niece Murrawah Johnson, representing the Jagalingou Traditional Owners Family Council in Queensland's Galilee Basin, west of Rockhampton, were awarded the inaugural Ngara Institute Activist of the Year award before a capacity crowd at the Mullumbimby Civic Hall.

Presenting the award and delivering the keynote address was renowned human rights activist Julian Burnside QC, who spoke on the history of activism from Roman times, through slavery, to today's fight for the support of refugees and the environment.

"Resisting things that are plainly wrong, and supporting things that are plainly right will always have a future," Mr Burnside said.

Standing behind them are Ngara Institute's Professor Richard Hill and Hilary Summy, wife of renowned peace activist Professor Ralph Summy in whose honour the award was made.

Ngara Institute convenor Dr Richard Hill read out a message from award-winning Canadian author Naomi Klein, who praised the work of the Aboriginal pair, whose struggle to protect their traditional land from destruction has taken them around the world and to the highest courts in Australia, where they have challenged their right to Native Title in several cases to try to put a stop to the mine.

"In a time where there is so much lawlessness going on in the world, we have to stay true to our belief, that is what we do. We carry our belief in our heart that our lore will never die," Mr Burragubba said in accepting the award.

"Murrawa and I were appointed by our Tribal Council, descendants of the original people from the Wangan Jagalingou country. All through this process they have given us instruction to go out and stop this mine.

"Adani intends to essentially wipe out our cultural heritage.

"We belong to the land; if they destroy the land, they destroy us. Our Dreaming runs straight through the middle of where the Carmichael Mine is predicted to be, so we say you are attacking our belief system and the core of our lore.

"Under international standards, that is uncivilised. Other people are allowed to have religion and belief and structure their society and build their foundation on their lores. We are governed by the lore of the land, out laws are not the law of man, they are the lore of the land. I can only refer to the land if it is still there."

Mr Burragubba said Aboriginal people had been communicating with their ancestors through the land for thousands of years.

"What matters to me is my father was born on that land, my grandfather and my great-grandfather," he said.

"We come from there and nowhere else. We don't apologise for anything. We will continue to stand, if they want to bulldoze over us, just let them try."

Speaking after the award, Mr Burragubba said the Ngara Institute award helped to legitimise their fight.

"We have been spoken about as just trouble makers and rogues, they are calling us all sorts of names, but to be acknowledged by great people such as Julian Burnside and Naomi Klein... these people are inspirational to me," he said.

"We do have a problem with Native Title - it is the elephant in the room. We need total reform of Native Title legislation for them to get it right and that is the issue.

"If we continue to just do what we do and keep standing, maybe our rights will be recognised so other Indigenous people, other First Nations People, don't have so much trouble to get a fight going."

* For more information on the not-for-profit think tank the Ngara Institute, which promotes political activism and thought in the Northern Rivers, visit www.ngarainstitute.org.au