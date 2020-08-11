Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Actor charged with domestic violence

11th Aug 2020 5:34 AM

 

Australian actor Dan Wyllie who has appeared in Love My Way, Underbelly and Rake has been charged with alleged assault following an incident at his Woollahra home.

The 50-year-old Silver Logie winner will face court on Wednesday following his arrest by NSW police on Saturday.

"Following an investigation by officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command into an alleged domestic related assault at a Woollahra home in March 2020, a 50-year-old man was arrested at Waverley Police Station," police said in a statement.

 

Actor Dan Wyllie. Photo: Bob Barker.
Actor Dan Wyllie. Photo: Bob Barker.

"He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), and common assault (DV) before being granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday."

Police have also reportedly granted an apprehended violence order for Mr Wyllie's wife Shannon Murphy, a theatre director who has worked on hit drama Killing Eve.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Actor charged with domestic violence

More Stories

Show More
actor domestic violence sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Night on the booze leads to Samurai sword attack

        Premium Content Night on the booze leads to Samurai sword attack

        News A MAN allegedly used a Samurai sword to attack another man on the weekend.

        Sister dragged out of home by the hair in terrifying attack

        Premium Content Sister dragged out of home by the hair in terrifying attack

        News The Tweed man sobbed uncontrollably while being sentenced

        River dredging helps fishers, boaties, surfers

        Premium Content River dredging helps fishers, boaties, surfers

        News MORE than 110,000 cubic metres of sand will be dredged from the river this week.

        Chief Health Officer’s shock warning to border residents

        Premium Content Chief Health Officer’s shock warning to border residents

        News QLD NSW border: Residents warned everyone may be blocked