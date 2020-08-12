Actor Dan Wyllie denies domestic violence charges

Aussie actor Dan Wyllie wants to fight his charges after being arrested by police on multiple domestic violence offences.

The 50-year-old was mentioned in Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday where his defence team formally entered pleas of not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

Wyllie was arrested at Waverley police station last Saturday and charged over an alleged domestic-related incident at a Woollahra home in March.

Court documents state after his arrest police also successfully applied for an apprehended violence order for the protection of his partner of 12 years Shannon Murphy.

Wyllie and his wife Shannon Murphy.

When asked by Deputy Chief Magistrate Jane Mottley why Wyllie had not appeared in court on Wednesday his defence team said he hadn't shown up due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm happy to excuse his attendance due to COVID," she said.

Wyllie's defence lawyers told the magistrate they had been instructed to enter pleas of not guilty on his behalf.

"Your honour, it's a plea of not guilty," a defence lawyer said.

"We're ready to take a hearing date, we've requested a short adjournment.

"We've obviously only recently received the papers, we anticipate (there will be) additional witnesses (including police)."

Police prosecutors told the court they were gathering material related to the case including medical records.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Mottley dispensed Wyllie's bail conditions because they were the same as the conditions imposed under the AVO to protect Murphy.

As part of the AVO, Wyllie must not assault, threaten or damage any property belonging to her.

"I note the bail concern that's being raised (of) endangering the victim," she said.

"Clearly, that must be addressed through the interim order.

"I dispense with bail, your client is excused from attending on the next occasion."

The matter will return to court on August 26.

A NSW Police spokeswoman previously said: "Following an investigation by officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command into an alleged domestic related assault at a Woollahra home in March 2020, a 50-year-old man was arrested at Waverley Police Station (on Saturday).

Toni Collette and Dan Wyllie in a scene from the Australian film Jasper Jones.

The actor pcitured with Ben Mendelson.

"He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), and common assault (DV) before being granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday."

Wyllie is a prolific actor and has starred in some of the biggest Australian television and film productions over the past 30 years.

His big credits include regular appearances in shows such as Love My Way, Underbelly, Tangle, Puberty Blues, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, Rake and Offspring.

Murphy is a respected film and television director whose feature Babyteeth was a big success at film festivals around the world after being released in July. She has also directed episodes of TV series including Killing Eve, Love Child and Sisters.

