Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Actor Bert Belasco found dead in hotel quarantine
Actor Bert Belasco found dead in hotel quarantine
Celebrity

Actor found dead in hotel quarantine

by Nick Bond
10th Nov 2020 9:25 AM

US actor Bert Belasco has died aged 38.

The star, best known for his starring role in the US sitcom Let's Stay Together, was found dead inside a hotel room in Richmond, Virginia, where he was in the middle of a two-week coronavirus hotel quarantine, a requirement before starting on a new film.

 

Belasco's father Bert Sr. told TMZ his son's body was discovered on Sunday. TMZ reports that concerns were raised when Bert's girlfriend couldn't get hold of him and asked hotel staff to check up on him.

Bert Sr. told TMZ he believed his son had suffered a fatal aneurysm, but the family is awaiting autopsy results to determine a cause of death.

 

As well as his starring role in Let's Stay Together, Belasco also had roles in I'm Dying Up Here, The Mick, Pitch, Key and Peele and Justified, among a long list of on-screen credits.

Belasco's friend, fellow actor Yvette Nicole Brown, led the tributes, saying she was "gutted" by the news and had only just spoken to him:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More to come …

Originally published as Actor found dead in hotel quarantine

More Stories

bert belasco celebrity coronavirus health hotel quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dramatic six-hour stand off ends in man's arrest

        Premium Content Dramatic six-hour stand off ends in man's arrest

        Crime POLICE blocked off streets and specialist resources were called in after a man, who was armed with a knife, made threats.

        Specialist police resources called to deal with stand-off

        Premium Content Specialist police resources called to deal with stand-off

        News A man will face court today after a dramatic incident overnight

        Luxury twin-tower hotel brings Hollywood to Burleigh

        Premium Content Luxury twin-tower hotel brings Hollywood to Burleigh

        Business Mondrian Gold Coast to be built at Burleigh Heads in $380m development

        How to get the best swimming lessons on the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content How to get the best swimming lessons on the Northern Rivers

        News What to look for, and what to avoid when signing your kids up