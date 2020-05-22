Actor ‘terrorised’ ex before shooting her

Hagen Mills shot his ex before killing himself.

US actor Hagen Mills allegedly "terrorised" his nurse ex-girlfriend, Erica Price, for years before shooting her in the chest and then turning the gun on himself in an attempted murder-suicide.

Erica's mum, Tammy Green-Price, told Daily Mail that the troubled actor believed his ex-girlfriend was dead before killing himself in front of their four-year-old daughter.

Tammy, 55, was watching Hagen, 29, and Erica's daughter, Mila, on Tuesday night in Mayfield, Kentucky when he forced his way into the home, The Sun reported.

She alleged: "He knocked on the door. I thought it was my son but when I saw who it was I tried to shut it. He shoved his way in and I saw he had a pistol. He pointed the gun but he said he wasn't going to hurt me, he just wanted to come in and wait."

She claimed Hagen tied up her arms with duct tape, as he waited 30 minutes behind the front door for Erica to return home.

She said when Erica arrived, Hagen jumped out and begged her to take him back.

Ms Green-Price said: "He stepped out so she could see the gun. She told him, 'I'll go anywhere, I'll do anything.'

"Erica was doing everything she could to get him out of there and away from us. But he grabbed her phone and saw something on it and just said, 'Oh no'. That's when he raised his gun.

"He shot her twice from no further than 10 feet (3m) away. She collapsed as she ran around the corner but he didn't see her get up as he shot himself immediately."

Erica was shot at point-blank range in the arm and chest.

Ms Green-Price told the outlet: "She ran round the corner to try to hide but collapsed. There was blood everywhere.

"I thought I was next. But the baby was behind me and my only real thought was to shield her. I somehow managed to nudge her down on the couch then closed my eyes and prepared to die."

Ms Green-Price then "heard the gun go off" and "heard his body hitting the floor".

She said: "I finally opened my eyes and realised I was alive.

"I think he believed she was dead; as soon as she hit the floor he shot himself."

Erica, an advanced practice nurse, dragged herself to the bedroom and called emergency services. She is expected to recover.

Ms Green-Price said their daughter Mila was "terrified" and "hysterical" during the ordeal.

Mayfield Police Department confirmed to The Sun that authorities responded to a shooting at the residence on Tuesday.

The Chief of Police said: "When officers arrived, they were met outside the residence by Erica Price with gunshot wounds to her arm and chest. Price was able to tell officers that the gunman, Hagen Mills, was still inside, and had turned the gun on himself.

"Through investigation, it was learned that Price's mother and young daughter, whom she shared in common with Mills, were held in the residence by Mills until Price returned home.

"When Price entered the residence, she was shot by Mills, before he turned the gun on himself. Price's mother and daughter were not physically injured during the incident."

Ms Green-Price said that Hagen was a "very troubled soul".

She said: "I would love to talk about what an awful person he is, but there's no point in that. The important thing is that my daughter is going to be OK. She's stable but in isolation because of COVID.

"She's a beautiful person, she's a very giving, kind soul. She has never bothered anybody."

Ms Green-Price said Hagen was a "failed actor" who lived between Kentucky and Los Angeles, where he and Erica lived for two years.

When they split, Erica moved back to Kentucky with their daughter.

Ms Green-Price said: "He's been terrorising my daughter for months, years actually. He was obsessed with her. He was stalking her. I don't know how much the police know because she was a very private person.

"He was driving over to the house to see if she had company, coming here in the middle of the night. He was calling her constantly and showing up at her work."

According to Graves County Jail records confirmed by The Sun, Hagen was arrested for domestic violence in 2018 and wanton endangerment in 2017.

On March 30, 2020, he was arrested for rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, domestic violence, kidnapping, endangerment, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and more charges.

Ms Green-Price told the outlet she is "very, very angry" about the situation.

She said: "Everyone failed here. The authorities failed by offering this man bail. His family failed by getting him out but not giving him the mental health help he needed.

"But maybe when a troubled child does something horrific, the right thing to do is to leave him in jail."

Hagen appeared in TV shows Baskets, Swedish Dicks and other small roles.

He is also in an indie horror film, Star Light, set to be released in August.

