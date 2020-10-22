Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Increased COVID-19 Testing Continues Despite ACT Recording No New Coronavirus Cases
Increased COVID-19 Testing Continues Despite ACT Recording No New Coronavirus Cases
Health

ACT’s first COVID case in 104 days

by Jack Paynter
22nd Oct 2020 12:30 PM

A diplomat returning from overseas has become the first person to test positive for coronavirus in the ACT in 104 days.

ACT Health confirmed the new case over Twitter just after 11.30am on Thursday, which takes its total number of infections to 114 since the start of the pandemic.

Health authorities said the man was aged in his 70s and was a returned overseas traveller.

"The man is a diplomat who returned from overseas on October 9," ACT Health said in a statement.

"He flew into Sydney and travelled to ACT by private vehicle. He didn't stop en route and has been quarantining since his return."

ACT Health said 473 negative tests had also been returned in the past 24 hours.

Originally published as ACT's first COVID case in 104 days

More Stories

act coronavirus covid-19 health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top cop lifts lid on bikie extortion

        Premium Content Top cop lifts lid on bikie extortion

        Crime A former top cop has revealed the shocking extent of extortion at Gold Coast restaurants, which saw one restaurateur take his own life.

        $1m plan to create Tweed AFL powerhouse

        $1m plan to create Tweed AFL powerhouse

        AFL Coolangatta Tweed are at the forefront of a host of projects

        Dog shooting accused awaits ruling in court hearing

        Premium Content Dog shooting accused awaits ruling in court hearing

        Crime Man claims shooting the puppy was an accident

        ‘I’m gonna slit your throats‘: Maccas run ends badly

        Premium Content ‘I’m gonna slit your throats‘: Maccas run ends badly

        News POLICE estimate a driver reached speeds of up to 130km/h