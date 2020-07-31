Ad campaign to shame would-be COVID spreaders

A fresh anti-COVID ad campaign that will focus on how a single individual can be responsible for sending the state back into lockdown is under examination by the state government.

The new focus on "individual responsibility" has been ­advised by the state government's behavioural insights unit - a team of psychological experts who consult on how NSW can influence behaviour of citizens.

The state government is considering a new ad campaign targeting individuals and what they can do to stop COVID-19 spreading. Picture: Terry Pontikos

It is understood the team told Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello that ­advertising messages along the lines of "don't YOU be the one who forces us back into lockdown" could be powerful.

The team is also closely considering new ad campaigns targeting the behaviour of younger people.

The plans were under way before the recent Queensland case of two teenagers who ­allegedly lied about their ­activity before testing positive for the virus and forcing a new border lockdown.

However the public attention given to the case may even have a similar impact, instilling a new fear of being exposed as being responsible for spreading the virus.

Behavioural experts have told the government to also promote "loss aversion" in the campaign as a means to drive compliance with the rules.

This may include individuals reflecting on the consequences or loss that may result from their behaviour, such as lockdown, not being able to go to the gym or to work.

The state government has already invested significantly in a COVID-19 ad campaign that has been in the market since April 6, and translated into 10 languages, with a separate Indigenous campaign entitled "protect your mob".

TEN VENUES FINED $70,000 FOR SAFETY BREACHES

NSW Police and Liquor and Gaming are investigating a possible breach of COVID-19 social distancing rules at Killara's Greengate Hotel on Wednesday night.

The investigation was launched after footage of a long queue outside the pub showed that people appeared not to be social distancing.

People line up to get into Killara’s Greengate Hotel on Wednesday. Picture: 9NEWS

It comes as the pubs and clubs watchdog handed out a combined $70,000 in fines to venues for breaches last weekend.

Ten venues were fined yesterday for those breaches to go along with a further four stung by Liquor and Gaming NSW this week.

Most of the fines were for not having a COVID-19 Safety Plan, non-compliant record-keeping and people not social distancing.

Liquor and Gaming Executive Director of Compliance Peter Dunphy said venues needed to be aware about more restrictions being placed on them.

"It beggars belief that anyone would want to eat, drink and mingle, shoulder to shoulder with others during a pandemic," Mr Dunphy said.

"On Friday the mandatory COVID safety measures were expanded from pubs to cover all hospitality venues and that message was communicated loud and clear.

"Pubs, clubs, bars, casinos, cafes and restaurants are high risk for COVID transmission. They are subject to public health order conditions specifically designed to keep them open and keep our communities safe.

"It is public knowledge that COVID clusters have spread rapidly at restaurants and jumped from suburb to suburb. The measures have not been taken in vain - they are vital protections for workers and customers.

"We all need to play it safer - businesses as well as customers."

The 10 venues fined for breaches last weekend were: Mapo Galbi Korean and Yai Thai both at Gosford, Thai Thyme and Hero Sushi at Erina, Heart 2 Heart at Merrylands, Master Hot Pot at Auburn, Tamworth Service Club at Tamworth, Greyhound Social Club at Yagoona, Hurlstone Park Hotel at Hurlstone Park and Kingswood Hotel at Kingswood.

Originally published as Ad campaign to shame would-be COVID spreaders