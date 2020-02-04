Adam Bandt new leader of the Greens

Adam Bandt, the Greens' only lower house MP, has been elected leader of the party after Richard Di Natale's shock resignation yesterday.

Senator Larissa Waters has been appointed Senate leader and co-deputy, while Nick McKim was voted as deputy Senate leader and co-deputy, after the 10-member Greens party room met to elect a new leadership team on Tuesday morning.

It comes after the outgoing leader called for donations reform and a more diverse parliament ahead as his colleagues prepared to appoint his successor.

On Monday he announced he would quit politics to spend more time with his family. Following his announcement, Senator Di Natale said parliament must focus on attracting people who bring "a different set of values".

"You only need to look around to know this place is stacked with career politicians, that it's very unrepresentative of the Australian community," he told reporters in Canberra.

"We're supposed to be a representative democracy but this place doesn't represent the Australian people."

The former general practitioner and public health specialist will leave the parliament once his replacement has been appointed, which he expected will happen mid-year.

He also called for reform around political donations after Australian Electoral Commission figures revealed mining billionaire Clive Palmer's political party splashed more than $89 million on a failed bid to return to federal parliament.

"That's not a democracy, that's actually somebody buying influence," he said. "That's one of the biggest problems we face in our politics, we've got to clean it up."

Senator Richard Di Natale, centre, Larissa Waters, left, and Adam Bandt, right. Picture Gary Ramage

Mr Bandt announced his intention just hours after Senator Di Natale confirmed he would be stepping down to spend more time with his young family.

"I will be standing for Greens Leader," Mr Bandt said.

"I look forward to talking with my colleagues about how we share leadership across the House and Senate."

Tasmanian senator Nick McKim endorsed Mr Bandt's move for the top job.

"Adam is the right person to lead us," he said.

Senator Di Natale said his sons Ben and Luca needed to see more of him.

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young. Picture: AAP

"My boys are nine and 11 years old and they have only ever known their dad as a busy, tired and sometimes grumpy politician," he said.

"As they grow up quickly to become young men, I want to spend more time by their side than a relentless political schedule allows."

While the outgoing leader was not sure what was next for the Greens, he said it was the right time to let someone else take the reins and put their stamp on the party.

"I have great confidence in the intelligence, compassion and courage of every one of my parliamentary colleagues," he said.

"But the success of our party and cause has never and will never depend upon one person.

"Our party will succeed because we are part of a much broader community movement, a movement that is growing stronger each day."

Co-deputy leader Senator Larissa Waters says she does not want to challenge Mr Bandet for the leadership position. Picture: Tara Croser

Co-deputy leader Senator Larissa Waters confirmed she would not be challenging Mr Bandt for the leadership and instead would look to continue in her present role.

WHO IS ADAM BANDT?

• Born in Adelaide, married with two daughters

• Lived in Whyalla, Perth, Fremantle and Melbourne

• Student unionist and member of the ALP from 1987-89

• Graduated arts-law from WA's Murdoch University in 1996

• Industrial law solicitor and partner with Slater and Gordon

• Joined the Greens in 2004

• First tilt at federal seat of Melbourne in 2007 failed

• Completed PhD thesis at Monash University in 2008, "Work to Rule: Rethinking Marx, Pashukanis and Law"

• National convener of Australian Greens, 2009

• First elected to federal seat of Melbourne in 2010 and re-elected in 2013, 2016 and 2019

• First Greens member elected to the House of Representatives at a general election

• Key policy interests are environment, human rights, refugees, economic inequality

• Deputy leader of the Australian Greens April 2012 to May 2015

• Co-deputy leader since June 2019