Adani among donors to LNP ahead of Qld election

Mining firm Adani is among the donors splashing cash on Queensland's political parties ahead of a state election in October.

The company, which is building a new thermal coal mine in central Queensland, gave $4000 to the Liberal National Party in December.

That's on top of the $25,000 they've donated to the LNP since April 2017, according to the Electoral Commission of Queensland's electronic disclosure system.

The party has raked in a combined $1.788 million in corporate and personal donations since July 1.

It includes $68,500 in funds from telecommunications company Macquarie Telecom, $39, 824 from privately-owned waste management company JJ Richards, and $10,900 from Gold Coast ophthalmologist Roger Welch.

The LNP has more than double Labor's $676,241 in funds, with $16,234 of that coming from Maurice Blackburn, $11,045 from the Australian Services Union and $5,500 from multinational mining company Anglo American.

Katter's Australian Party has reeled in $88,333, with $58,333 coming from Eliza Noia, who is the daughter of federal party leader Bob Katter and wife to Robert Nioa, the managing director of Australia's biggest privately-owned arms and ammunition supplier to police and the defence force.

The Greens have been given $84,367 in donations, including from the party's sole Queensland MP, Michael Berkman, as well as Senator Larissa Waters and former party leader Bob Brown.

No one has donated to One Nation over that period.