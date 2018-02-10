Adani protesters lobby MP

TWEED Adani protesters are calling on the Labor Party to reconsider its stance on the controversial Queensland mine.

Stop Adani Tweed (SAT) members met with Richmond MP Justine Elliot last week to ask the local member to publicly oppose the mine, demand Labor changes its policies and reject the construction of any new coal mines by the end of the year.

The action group is also calling on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten to oppose the Adani Mine and is encouraging the Queensland Government to veto any future mining rail infrastructure loan programs.

SAT member Barry Firth said the meeting was productive, with Mrs Elliot indicating to the group that she would take their demands on notice.

"We don't know whether she's going to reply,” Mr Firth said.

"She did indicate that she's on our side and that every now and then she's prepared to step away from the hard federal party line.”

The group were pleased that Mrs Elliot agreed to put one of their Coral not Coal protest signs in her Tweed office window in support of their campaign.