Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEAL: Monday’s deadline for royalties agreement between State Government and Adani missed.
DEAL: Monday’s deadline for royalties agreement between State Government and Adani missed.
Business

Adani working with Qld govt to finalise royalties deal

Melanie Whiting
1st Oct 2019 2:30 AM | Updated: 7:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADANI says it is continuing to work with the State Government to finalise a deal on coal royalties to Queensland taxpayers after Monday's deadline for the agreement was missed.

A spokesman for Treasurer Jackie Trad confirmed on Monday that negotiations for the agreement on Adani's Carmichael mine were still underway.

"Adani has advised the commencement of construction of the Carmichael mine is not dependent on the finalisation of the Resources Regional Development Framework negotiations," the spokesman said.

An Adani Mining spokeswoman said details of the agreement are commercial in confidence.

"We are continuing to work with the Queensland Government to finalise the royalties agreement," the spokeswoman said.

"The Co-ordinator General set this time frame following consultation with Adani Mining and relevant Queensland Government representatives."

Last week, some commentators described the deal as a "closely guarded secret".

Energy analysts also speculated the deal would allow the Indian mining giant to defer royalty payments for seven years, equivalent to $900 million.

The LNP has called on the State Government to put all royalties from the Galilee Basin into the Queensland Infrastructure Fund.

adani carmichael mine coal editors picks mining qldpol royalties deal
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Police ramp up patrols at North Coast caravan parks

    premium_icon Police ramp up patrols at North Coast caravan parks

    Crime OPPORTUNISTIC thieves are making the most of school holiday crowds, raiding caravan parks across the region, police have warned.

    How Karlee honours her cousin with cancer walk

    premium_icon How Karlee honours her cousin with cancer walk

    News During one of the hardest times for her family Karlee began walking and her...

    Kid’s health at the forefront of new program

    premium_icon Kid’s health at the forefront of new program

    Health The Northern NSW Local Health District is funding the $40,000 grant program, as...

    Push for adoption after pound closes down

    premium_icon Push for adoption after pound closes down

    Offbeat As plans continue to build a new pound following the closure of the Stotts Creek...