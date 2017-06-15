23°
Adapting to surfing's challenge

Daniel McKenzie | 15th Jun 2017 8:20 AM
Dale Taylor gets chaired up the beach at Cabarita as the inaugural Adaptive Surfing S1 Champion in 2016.
Dale Taylor gets chaired up the beach at Cabarita as the inaugural Adaptive Surfing S1 Champion in 2016. SCOTT POWICK

FOR a surfing champion, the honour isn't in the victory, it's in the plight.

After lifting the title at the inaugural Australian Adaptive Surfing Titles in 2016, Cabarita's Dale Taylor said he was proud of helping to blaze a path for those with disabilities.

"We're all so proud of what we're doing, and this is moving at such a pace now,” Taylor said of the titles, which return to Cabarita this month.

"If we keep pushing it, we'll have something to be really proud of.”

It's that pride that propelled Taylor to his title, and that pride that is reflective of a bunch of surfers showing others that you can achieve in sport, regardless of disability.

Split across six categories, Taylor said the titles were growing amid a movement gaining significant momentum.

"Word is filtering around the country and there's lots of disabled athletes who surf,” Taylor said.

"Ex Olympians are throwing their hats in the ring and it's starting to snowball. I can see this becoming huge in the next five years.”

Featuring adaptive world champion Mark 'Mono' Stewart, Taylor said competition would be fierce, with plenty of talent emerging since this time last year.

"It's going to be a much larger field this year and there's people coming from as far as Western Australia,” he said.

"We'll have a really competitive field, but we're up for the fight and we'll put on a really competitive show.

"We want to get as many people down the beach as we can, so we can showcase our abilities and show what we can do.”

There'll be a coaching clinic on Saturday, June 24, ahead of competition on the Sunday.

  • Visit www.australian adaptivesurftitles.com for details.
