Adding some spice at the Salt Bar

BOASTING one of the best locations on the Tweed Coast, Kingscliff's Salt Bar has undergone a refurbishment allowing it to cater for increasing numbers.

The facelift coincides with other developments at the Salt Village precinct, including the recent opening of the French Patisserie which is drawing in big crowds.

Two new restaurants are also in the planning at the precinct - one a Mexican outlet and one still under wraps - which will boast 10 restaurants offering different cuisines by year's end.

Ray Group executive director Tom Ray, whose family company developed the Salt estate and village precinct, said the new-look Salt Bar was already attracting more customers.

"There have been a lot of different things happening at once and the response has been really good with more people coming into the pub and into the village,” Mr Ray said.

Inside, the Sports Bar has undergone a major refurbishment, with a huge new bank of TV screens making it the largest TV wall in the Tweed, while outside, the bottle store has been realigned to make it easier to access from the pub, while making way for the Patisserie.

Plans are afoot to develop a micro-brewery on site to serve the pub's specially made boutique beer - Mt Warning beer - which is currently brewed off site, while an eating area beneath the pub deck is in the planning.

The bar's gaming room has also been modernised, while the bistro has been given a facelift with new entry doors. In the kitchen, executive chef Drew Barr is offering a fresh, diverse menu to cater for all tastes.

Mr Ray said the new-look village had been well received, particularly the French Patisserie which is drawing in big crowds.

"We are really pleased with it,” Mr Ray said.

"It's been great, it's got authenticity and fresh product and the community has been embracing it pretty well which has been wonderful. The best part of it is I had a chat with Matt who owns the cafe next door, and rather than detract from his sales, it has actually brought more people into the precinct and it is rubbing off on everybody - we are certainly feeling that in the pub.

"So it has been good for all the independents and helping all the business owners out.”