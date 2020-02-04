Addo-Carr ends Melbourne Storm speculation

Josh Addo-Carr has confirmed he will remain at the Melbourne Storm for 2020, ending speculation that the NSW Origin and Kangaroos flyer would be granted an imminent release to return to Sydney.

While the Storm had already agreed to help facilitate Addo-Carr's early transfer to a club in Sydney for 2021, there were suggestions he would be exiting even sooner.

But Addo-Carr told the Storm's website, despite looking to get back to family in Sydney, he was looking forward to winning the NRL premiership with the club in 2020.

"I'm obviously going to stay the year," he said. "The reason I wanted to move back to Sydney was for family reasons, for my kids to grow up with my family. I think that's very important.

"I'm looking forward to the 2020 season.Last year was a very successful year (as) it's not easy to go to a prelim(inary) final, but I believe we can go all the way this year. "We've definitely put the work in and it's just about believing in ourselves."

Before the NRL kicks off, Addo-Carr will represent the NRL's Indigenous All- Stars against the competition's Maori All-Stars on February 22. "I can't wait, it's something I look forward to every year," he said.

"I'm very grateful to be in the side again. It's a very big week for both cultures (Indigenous and Maori) and for Australia to learn a bit about our cultures."