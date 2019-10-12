Menu
Adelaide United players stop a Sydney FC penalty shot at goal at Adelaide's Coopers Stadium on Friday night. Picture: Kelly Barnes/AAP
Soccer

Adelaide United coach slams 'crazy' VAR delays

by Steve Larkin, AAP
12th Oct 2019 2:06 PM

ADELAIDE United coach Gertjan Verbeek said the video review system had taken a "crazy" amount of time to settle contentious calls, after his team was beaten in the A-League season opener on Friday night

Sydney FC downed Verbeek's Reds 3-2 in Adelaide with the video assistant referee system at the forefront.

The VAR system decided three flashpoints and, on the evidence, all calls were right.

Initially, just 20 minutes into the season, referee Alex King stopped play for a VAR check, which showed an earlier handball from Adelaide's Michael Jakobsen.

A penalty was awarded and Sydney's Adam Le Fondre scored the first of his two goals.

Adelaide's second goal by Al Hassan Toure was also checked by VAR - he was cleared of being offside.

And just 10 minutes later, Sydney recruit Kosta Barbarouses scored, only for a VAR check to rule he had come from an offside position.

All three video decisions took minutes to complete.

Verbeek, after his first A-League game in charge at Adelaide, said he'd always been pro-VAR.

"But it's getting more and more a huge impact in the game," he said.

"Five minutes ... to watch if it's a penalty or not, it's crazy."

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica agreed with his Adelaide counterpart.

"It is taking a little bit too long," Corica said.

"But they obviously want to make sure they get the right decisions.

"It is what it is, VAR. I think it can work in your favour sometimes and, obviously, not sometimes as well.

"But I think they got the right decisions most of the time."

