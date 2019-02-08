Affordable housing investigation backed

Tweed Shire Councillor Ron Cooper has backed his proposal for affordable housing in the region.

Tweed Shire Councillor Ron Cooper has backed his proposal for affordable housing in the region. Scott Powick

TWEED Shire Council has voted to spend $20,000 to investigate the concept of a social and affordable housing development in South Murwillumbah.

Councillors voted 4-3 in favour of councillor Ron Cooper's proposal, which aims to seek support from aspiring candidates in this year's state and federal elections.

The $20,000 investigation will seek to evaluate the merits of an affordable housing scheme on Wardrop Valley Rd.

However not all councillors were convinced by the idea.

Councillor Warren Polglase told the council meeting on Thursday he was a supporter of the concept, but said the location was inadequate and political parties were not going to support the idea which was not fully developed.

"From what I understand in this industry, people like to be close to public transport and close to a good shopping centre which they can walk to,” CrPolglase said.

"If you're stuck out on this hill, you require some sort of transport to get them to and from (the shops).

"We are looking at a considerable cost. No political party is going to look at this one iota unless you have a solid business plan.

"We need to be talking to a lot more people than just talking to ourselves.”

However, Cr Cooper backed his proposal, telling the Tweed Daily News the project may help residents avoid financial trouble and homelessness.