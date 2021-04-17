Affordable housing project: Smoke and mirrors or noble effort?

A proposed affordable living project in the Wardrop Valley was the centre a heated debate at Thursday night’s Tweed Shire Council meeting.

Driven by Councillor Ron Cooper, the concept is to develop an affordable rental living village on council-owned land on Wardrop Valley Rd, adjoining the Murwillumbah Industry Central Estate, about 5km to the southeast of the Murwillumbah town centre – at no expense to rate payers.

However, a recent review by the Audit, Risk and Improvement Committee found a number of flaws in the project – much of which sparked debate at the council meeting.

Key features of the report concluded that the Wardrop Community Village Project had been inadequately defined and proceeded through outside of the council’s standard planning processes.

The audit also found the money spent to date – about $100,000 – had been spent without a comprehensive understanding of risk, financial scale and consequence of the project concept.

A massive variance on costings was found by the audit from Cr Cooper’s figure of $67,700,000 and the concept plan by Deicke Richards figure of $95,879,600.

Tweed Shire councillor Ron Cooper.

But Cr Cooper was keen to still find a way to make the project work, while lowering the cost.

General manager Troy Green explained to Cr Cooper further planning on the project as it is would need to be outsourced which would add a further cost.

“If we want to get the right outcome we need to get the right expertise,” Mr Green said.

Another issue discussed was the zoning of the land which as it stands would not allow for a project of this nature.

Mayor Chris Cherry suggested a caravan park as an alternative which was confirmed to be allowed under rural zoning.

Councillor Warren Polglase spoke against the project describing it as “smoke and mirrors.”

“(The audit is) the most damning report I’ve ever read in my 20 years,” Cr Polglase said.

Councillor Katie Milne said although there had been some “lack in diplomacy” by Cr Cooper after comments were made publicly slamming the ARIC report, she acknowledged the project had “good and noble intent.”

“We need guidance and help from the audit committee,” Cr Milne said.

“It was critical but it was helpful.”

Aerial shot of South Murwillumbah, where the Wardrop Valley Master Plan is being proposed.

Councillor Pryce Allsop said slammed the council for continuing to support the project.

“I just don’t think you’re (Cr Cooper) prepared to listen to anyone else,” Cr Allsop said.

“You guys are going to continue to push this, and it hasn’t got legs, you’ve more or less been told this from the audit committee.”

Deputy Mayor Reece Byrnes proposed the plans be sent to government and not-for-profit agencies to apply for grants to see if they would partner with council on the project.

“To just abandon three years of work... just to drop that is wrong,” Cr Byrnes said.

“But it will need partnership.

“It needs government money – that has been my view since the beginning.”

Mayor Chris Cherry said despite the cost associated with the project, given the lack of affordable housing in the community, the council should be doing everything possible to help.

“It’s such a desperate situation,” she said.

“I think we should be trying to do everything we can.”

After more than an hour of debate which became heated between councillors it was eventually resolved that the council would take the current work to date to government departments and/or affordable housing providers; progress the Shire Wide Affordable Housing Strategy; request through grants or not-for-profit organisations that the business plan and business case be funded by the state or not-for-profit organisations; which engaging with others signify council’s intent to continue to have input into the project, seek to re-engage with Landcom; and further reports be brought to council as each of the above stages progress.