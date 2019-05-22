Carlton were hammered by 93 points by the Giants.

THREE-time premiership player and former Carlton captain Mark Maclure hasn't minced his words when assessing his side's dire predicament, declaring the Blues' hierarchy should be "worried about their positions at the football club".

Carlton sunk to its eighth loss of the season on Sunday in dramatic fashion, with GWS trouncing Brendon Bolton's side by 93 points.

The humiliating defeat has stirred up ample anger in the Blues faithful, with the microscope firming on the positions of not just the coach, but members of the board.

"I think there should be a lot of people worried about their positions at the football club," Maclure said.

"Not so much the coach at this stage. He'll last until the end of the year, I think that's been stated and they'll do that."

The silence of Carlton's president Mark LoGiudice amid the club's poor start to the season has been a major point of contention among Blues supporters.

And Maclure added his voice to the frustration.

"This business is about talking to the people and this business is admitting where you're at and stating it and working on things to improve," he said.

Marc Murphy got hit hard on the weekend.

Carlton faces St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Sunday in a match that could prove season defining for the Blues.

The Saints have defied expectations this season, recording four wins, while also showing positive signs in a number of losses.

"Next week will be a very interesting time," Maclure said.

While Maclure suggested a number of emerging Blues had continued to show positive signs, Carlton fans had every right to feel aggrieved.

"We've had the worst 20 years of a football club that I've ever seen almost," Maclure said.

"Five wooden spoons. Even St Kilda didn't win five wooden spoons in 20 years at their worst. It's poor, real poor."

President Mark LoGuidice has been criticised for keeping silent.

Maclure suggested the Blues' recent record - in stark contrast to the club he played for in the '70s and '80s - was the result of a culture that was built on "mollycoddling".

"You become a product of your environment," he said.

"You can have poor performances. Everyone does. But you can't be shy on culture and I think that's where they're falling apart.

"There's a bunch of kids that will come through all right. But they need some really good nurturing and some toughening up as well."

THE CARLTON COMMENTARY

Garry Lyon

"This is the uncomfortable question that will have to be asked now. Would they be performing better under a different coach? That is where the question is. Surely that is where we arrive at now."

Nick Riewoldt

"When the players don't show up all bets are off. To ditch this up this week, it really hurts them as a footy club."

Brad Lloyd, Carlton head of football

"You can't sugar-coat it. It was a very disappointing performance right from the first quarter. We got smashed at the contest and got annihilated at the centre bounce in the first quarter so I'd say we're disappointed and have a lot of work to do."

Brendon Bolton

"It's kind of like one step forward, two steps back at the moment."

