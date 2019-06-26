Menu
iBomber Thompson
iBomber Thompson
AFL

AFL great admits ‘smoking too much’ ice

26th Jun 2019 4:00 PM

AFL great Mark "Bomber" Thompson admits he's taken drugs but insists he hasn't sold them.

The 55-year-old said on Wednesday he used ice during the latter half of 2017, adding that he was also tempted to try LSD but "didn't have the guts".

Thompson is in Melbourne Magistrates Court fighting three drug trafficking charges and four of possession after a raid on his Port Melbourne property.

"Ice, that's it really," he said when asked about his drug use.

The Essendon premiership captain and Geelong premiership coach said it had become a habit. "I was smoking too much," he said. "It was a difficult time. I left the industry where I worked in a bad way."

Thompson linked his struggles to Essendon's supplements scandal, which rocked the club and league.

Ex-AFL coach Mark Thompson leaves the Melbourne Magistrate Court earlier this week. (AAP Image/David Crosling)
Ex-AFL coach Mark Thompson leaves the Melbourne Magistrate Court earlier this week. (AAP Image/David Crosling)

Police allege a lock box containing MDA, ice, Xanax and an LSD tablet were found at Thompson's home in January last year, along with equipment including scales.

He admitted owning the scales and using them to make sure he got the quantity of drugs he had paid for. "I used to weigh stuff up," he said. "What you paid for is what you got. I can't believe I'm saying this."

Thompson also admitted he's considered taking LSD. "I always wanted to take it but I didn't have the guts," he said.

 

More to come …

afl cats geelong ice mark thompson
News Corp Australia

