AFL player names stars after racism report

A former Magpie’s player has blasted five of Collingwood’s biggest figures as the fallout from an independent racism report continues.

Former Collingwood player Shae McNamara has unloaded on the club, calling out Nick Maxwell, Luke Ball, Eddie McGuire, Nathan Buckley and Scott Pendlebury in an explosive thread on Twitter.

McNamara is an American-born player who signed a two-year International rookie contract after going 47th in the 2009 Draft.

He was a former basketball star who made the move across to the AFL but didn't make a senior appearance before being cut from the Magpies list in September 2012 with three NAB pre-season Cup matches to his name.

It overlapped with Heritier Lumumba's decade long career with the Magpies between 2005 and 2014.

It comes after the release of the Do Better report, which has already seen McGuire stand down as president of the club after a disastrous release of the independent investigation.

It found that the AFL club is guilty of fostering "systemic racism" that "has resulted in profound and enduring harm to First Nations and African players".

McGuire was accused of trying to spin the report in a positive light when he opened his press conference saying it was a "historic and proud day".

But McNamara called out the club's culture and named those he felt fell short.

Nathan Buckley and Heritier Lumumba in a huddle.

He started the posts saying he had "bitten my tongue for far too long and I can no longer stay silent in what has really bothered me".

After admitting he had removed a post after McGuire's controversial on-air comments when he suggested Swans legend Adam Goodes be used to promote the King Kong musical, McNamara called out those taking aim at Lumumba.

Since the release of the report, Lumumba has been accused of making up the nickname "Chimp" but he has steadfastly denied the accusation. and said "I initially went along with the nickname & a lot of other racist behaviour in order to fit in".

"For the ones angry with Heritier - a few things:

"1. The interpersonal racism happened (i.e. racist jokes, nicknames, stereotypes etc.)

"2. He's not bitter because he was traded - he was traded because he wouldn't stop addressing the toxicity in the club

"3. You need to honour the effects of trauma - he felt racism his entire life, in the club, against opponents and through media/social media - everyone has their breaking points, regardless of your interpretation of the severity of the trauma experience

"4. This isn't about destroying the club - this is about making sure this is the last time anyone at CFC experiences what he did + in society

"5. Cognitive dissonance - Please stop taking this so personally. You aren't this club, you had nothing with what happened, so please stop taking this so personally!

"6. You can love/support your club + demand they be/do better - It's not an either-or thing!

Collingwood's Shae McNamara playing in the VFL.

"Regarding the past members of the club: I was 1/7 to acknowledge that racism did exist within the club. Although it wasn't every player's actions, it's fair to say that almost every player that played while I was there, knows that this is true.

"The fact that there has been total silence from all of the players who know it went on is disappointing. Until you acknowledge this truth, you are not free from your regret. There are a few people I need to acknowledge, for not doing the right thing in speaking up back then and now.

"You need to know how much your silence on the issue has exacerbated the pain of Heritier & those affected by this the community."

McNamara then took direct aim at individuals.

He called out former AFLPA president Luke Ball, writing "You knew what he went through and you chose to stay silent when you could have validated his experience. Your self-preservation is really disappointing."

He added that former Magpies captain Nick Maxwell "named your dog after him because it's black" but added after the thread "Although he did joke that he did it for that reason, HIS WIFE NAMED IT RALPH."

Just as he needed you to stand up for him when rivals would attack him - You fought them back.



Well, he needs you to do the same, now.



Lead CFC, as you once did on the field, but now, the club and society.



This is your moment, brother! 💎💪 — Shae McNamara (@bigdyman) February 18, 2021

He called out McGuire, saying he "fumbled a lot of chances to get it right and take the right path" and coach Nathan Buckley, who he said "tried to publicly deny this for several years".

Finally he said it was captain Scott Pendlebury's "moment to lead".

"After your 400+ games, you will be the next CFC coach. In my eyes, your culture starts now - Let's go!"

McNamara finished with a message for the club.

"CFC, you have 2 symbolic options: 1. Continue to metaphorically put yourself into the jail cell those bars represent OR 2. Be the trailblazers for all of Aussie culture to take your lead by witnessing your ownership of the wrong & doing the right thing poetically, Side by Side!

"And finally, I need to acknowledge @iamlumumba. Stay strong, you aren't alone! #SideBySide"

Originally published as AFL player names stars after racism report