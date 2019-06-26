Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dayne Beams and his wife Kelly. Picture: Michael Klein
Dayne Beams and his wife Kelly. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

AFL star stunned by disgusting message

26th Jun 2019 9:57 AM

Dayne Beams has outed a disgraceful piece of personal online abuse, questioning why "players just have to put up with this s***".

The Collingwood star posted a screengrab of a direct message he received on Instagram, where a male user initially prodded him with a jab about betting.

Beams blacked out his reply, but displayed the troll's disgusting follow-up message: "At least my dads still alive."

The 29-year-old's father, Phillip, died in March last year after a battle with bowel cancer, a tragic loss Beams described as the most difficult period of his life.

"Once he (Beams' father) got sick and then obviously him passing, it sort of spiralled out of control for me a little bit," Beams said on Fox Footy's On the Mark last year.

 

A screengrab of Dayne Beams' exchange with a troll.
A screengrab of Dayne Beams' exchange with a troll.

Former Gold Coast player Daniel Gorringe reposted the screengrab and added a pointed message. "Wtf is wrong with people. This has to stop. I feel so sad for people who are like this, your life is so s*** that you need to jump on someone else's social account and express how you feel because your life is terrible. Take a look at yourself."

More Stories

afl collingwood dayne beams

Top Stories

    When the Tweed's newest Aldi will open

    premium_icon When the Tweed's newest Aldi will open

    News The new store is finally set to throw open its doors.

    Community digs deep for hit-and-run victim's family

    Community digs deep for hit-and-run victim's family

    Crime Tim Watkins was killed in a hit and run incident over the weekend

    Company's contentious plan for Tweed water.

    premium_icon Company's contentious plan for Tweed water.

    News The application has been met with a scathing response.

    Council asking for $33m for Casino-to-Eltham rail trail

    premium_icon Council asking for $33m for Casino-to-Eltham rail trail

    News A Northern Rivers Rail Trail (NRRT) business case has been released