Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Image from outside the Canberra home. Picture: 10 Daily
Image from outside the Canberra home. Picture: 10 Daily
Politics

AFP raid home of former media adviser

by Ally Foster
4th Sep 2019 12:37 PM

OFFICERS from the Australian Federal Police have raided the home of a former government media Adviser in Canberra this morning.

At around 9am AFP officers arrived at the home in suburb of Griffith, which belongs to a former senior media adviser within the government, according to 10 Daily.

An AFP spokesperson confirmed to news.com.au officers were executing a search warrant at the home.

"This activity does not relate to any current or impending threat to the Australian community," the spokesperson said.

"As this is an ongoing matter, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

The spokesperson also confirmed the search warrant activity was in relation to a Commonwealth official.

10 Daily reporter, Jonathan Lea, said officers left the premises with bags of evidence.

More to come.

More Stories

afp afp raids government adviser

Top Stories

    Great Samsung Galaxy tablet offer for new subscribers

    Great Samsung Galaxy tablet offer for new subscribers

    News Want more ways to enjoy the news or simply looking for a smart tablet? Here’s an offer that will bring you both.

    'A top bloke, we are shattered': Hit and run victim named

    premium_icon 'A top bloke, we are shattered': Hit and run victim named

    News He was being remembered as a loving family man

    Man, 52, to face seven charges after fatal hit-and-run

    premium_icon Man, 52, to face seven charges after fatal hit-and-run

    Crime The was trying to leave the country on a one-way ticket after crash

    Bikie’s blame game after child allegedly drank fantasy

    premium_icon Bikie’s blame game after child allegedly drank fantasy

    Crime A four-year-old boy was rushed to hospital