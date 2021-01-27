Menu
RAIN AHEAD: The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted rain for the next week across the Northern Rivers region. Photo: Tim Pascoe
After a glorious week of sunshine, thunderstorms on the way

Alison Paterson
27th Jan 2021 3:30 PM
After days of glorious sunshine requiring hats, force-field strength sunblock and airconditioning, the Bureau of Meteorology reckons rain is on the way.

According to the BOM Meteorologist Helen Kirkup, temperatures across the region which have been hovering in the low 30s will drop to the high 20s.

Ms Kirkup said while rain is on the way, “it won’t be a deluge.”

“We have this really active monsoon up in the tropics and couple of tropical lows creating a lot instability and moisture out over the ocean,” she said.

“With more of the winds shifting to the east and southeast, we will see showers streaming onshore later today with a chance of not much rainfall.

“It is slightly possible to see a thunderstorm develop later today.”

Ms Kirkup said Thursday will see more showers around the region.

“We will see a build up with a couple of millimetres fairly widespread and again on Friday and Saturday,” she said.

Weather in your town Thursday January 28

Ballina – 28, Medium (60 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the morning.

Byron Bay – 27, Medium (60 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the morning.

Casino – 30, 9 Medium (60 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the morning.

Evans Head – 29, Medium (60 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon

Kyogle – 30, 9 Medium (60 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon

Lismore – 29, Medium (60 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the morning.

Tweed – 29, Medium (60 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the morning.

bom bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather
