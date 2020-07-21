After near drowning, surfing star ready for big year

North Ends latest rising star Urara Saito gives the guys a run for their money.

NORTH End boardrider Urara Saito almost drowned when her legrope got tangled in the reef at Margaret River during last year's Australian Junior Titles.

Her name in Japan means 'serene' and that composure saved her life.

Born on the Gold Coast from Japanese parents, Urara is a highly competitive surfer with a huge potential and gives the boys a run for their money.

She learnt how to stand up on a bodyboard at 5 at Main Beach, Southport, prompting her folks to buy her first surfboard.

By the time Urara turned 8 she was competing and joined the North End boardriders club in 2015.

NE President Damian Healey said: "Urara is a super keen young member at every club round.

"Always helping out, motivated to judge and learning all aspects of competition surfing.

"She has really come on in leaps and bounds in the last year, always committed to training and trying to surf the best she can.

"She's got a really bright future and we are stoked to have her as a proud North End member."

Urara said North End was like family.

"They're a bunch of people that love to surf," she said.

"They are also so supportive when it comes to comps and helps me out a lot."

The Year 9 student from Southport State High School enjoys Sport Excellence and HPE.

"I just love running around and learning new sports," she said.

Urara Saito at her favourite beach Main Beach Southport.

Her best contest result was placing 6th overall in the u/14 of the Australian Titles held at Margaret River, WA last year.

Urara would like to see more girls surfing and be given more support.

"Not many girls I know surf, but I want them to experience the feeling of surfing," she said.

"The guys can be supportive but sometimes take advantage of us women.

"If women surfing population grows, I think we could be treated differently by them."

Her favourite surfer is Hawaii's Brisa Hennessy and Urara has been to Oahu surfing Kewalo's, Diamond Heads and Laniakea.

Outside interests include tumbling, like flips such as backflips.

Urara swims for Southport Aquatic Centre clocking up 3-4km in a session.

"I think it helps with my paddling for surfing," she said.

Her craziest surfing experience was being caught underwater at the notorious surgeon table reef at Margaret River where her legrope snared the reef.

"I caught a massive wave and got drilled underwater," she said.

"I tried to float back to the surface when I realised my leg rope was stuck between the reefs.

"I was panicking a lot, but I tried to keep calm, undid my leg rope underwater and I finally got to the surface."

Urara is excited with the resumption of Surfing Queensland competitions at the end of this month with the Woolworth Qld Junior State titles on the Sunny Coast this weekend.

It's the first surfing competition since the COVID lockdown.