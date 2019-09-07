Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A house on the corner of Brittania St and Texas Rd barely escaped the flames.
A house on the corner of Brittania St and Texas Rd barely escaped the flames. Matthew Purcell
News

AFTERMATH: What it looks like on the ground in Stanthorpe

Matthew Purcell
by
7th Sep 2019 4:15 PM

WHILE the bushfire threatening Stanthorpe and surrounding areas is not expected to be brought under control until Monday at the earliest, the aftermath of Friday night's blaze has become evident in the light of day.

 

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

Much of the area between Amiens Rd, up Mount Banca and down towards the Queensland College of Wine Tourism has been decimated.

QFES have advised that residents should still be following their bushfire survival plans.

Several homes have been lost but the true extent of the damage is still unknown.

bushfire editors picks fires pictures stanthorpe
Stanthorpe Border Post

Top Stories

    CROMPTON OUT: Mustangs the underdogs ahead of decider

    premium_icon CROMPTON OUT: Mustangs the underdogs ahead of decider

    Rugby League The Tweed Daily News understands efforts are being made to try and allow Crompton to play the grand final

    Barbarians ready for do-or-die decider

    premium_icon Barbarians ready for do-or-die decider

    Rugby Union Casuarina Beach coach Mick Hall is a man with a plan — or at least he hopes this...

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    News Numerous crews are fighting blazes across Northern NSW

    Plea for family: Breadwinner husband killed in hit and run

    premium_icon Plea for family: Breadwinner husband killed in hit and run

    News Scott Rose died in a fatal hit-and-run in Tumbulgum on Monday