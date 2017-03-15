Age defying surfer to take on world champion in Kingscliff

WORLD Surf League's (WSL) eighth ranked Australian longboarder Michael Cottier proves that age is just a number.

The Cronulla waverider and former policeman might be on the wrong side of 60, but what Cottier loses against other competitors in age, he makes up in ability.

"On the WSL long and short board ratings, I'm the oldest professional surfer in the world,” said Cottier, who is surfing in the Longboard Surfing Open in Kingscliff today.

"I'm four years older than the next oldest and I do wonder how many years I've been the oldest in the world now.”

Australian Longboard Surfing Open details

Seeded through to the finals' stage of the professional division, Cottier is drawn to face Brazilian world champion Phil Rajzman, plus two other competitors who'll qualify through the opening rounds.

With an eye on a podium finish, Cottier said he has a tough grind ahead against the world's best.

"I'm just stoked that I'm seeded into the quarter-finals. I need to finish second to the world champion or knock him off to progress, so I've got it all to do,” he said.

"The others that will come through won't be easybeats either.”

BRAZILIAN MICK FANNING: World champion Phil Rajzman

If Cottier fails to advance, he'll still have his chance at a title on Thursday in the 8ft and Loggers' divisions.

A feature out of the water just as much as in at this time of year in Kingscliff, Cottier is also the event's environmental officer and will serve as the ambassador for Fluro Friday, which supports mental health.

"I come to Kingscliff all the time; I love it here,” Cottier said.

"There's great waves and the locals are extra friendly and give us the space to compete.”

Finals will be contested in both men's and women's draws today.

For live updates, visit: http://www.australianlongboardopen.com/live/4592852665.