Age proves no barrier for pool master

A MASTER of the pool proved age was no barrier after completing his first 10km swim.

Twin Towns Swimming Club member Paul Mayberry, 67, battled cramps and the clock on his way to completing the gruelling 10km stretch in a time of 3.35.50 hours, just outside his three-hour target.

Mayberry has already completed 3km and 5km swims in 2017 and while he was aiming to crack the three-hour barrier, he was pleased to be able to push through and complete the 10km distance.

"I was swimming to make the distance, not the time. I was hoping I would make the time but I'd never done it before (10km) so I wasn't sure if I could,” Mayberry said.

A swimmer since his youth, Mayberry has been competing in the Byron Bay Ocean Swim Classic for 20 years, and is in the elite category in Australia for swimmers his age over distances of 1.5km.

Making the attempt at Oasis Pools, Banora Point, at 7.30am on Thursday, Mayberry felt comfortable until about the 5.7km mark when he started to cramp.

In a show of mental and physical strength, Mayberry pushed through the pain, and was tested again when his other leg cramped.

Once again pushing through, Mayberry was spurred on by poolside club members, who greeted the swimmer when he touched the wall to finish.

Quickly recovering, Mayberry felt fine after finishing and said he might try the swim again in 2018.

"The great thing about exercise is the great feeling you get from it.” Mayberry said.

"I think it's really good for the body but it's even better for the mind. Exercise makes you more aware and conscious.”